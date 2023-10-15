12th ranked UNC football takes down 25th ranked Miami to stay undefeated

CHAPEL HILL, NC (UNC Athletics) —Tez Walker exploded for three receiving touchdowns and Omarion Hampton ran for 197 yards and a score as 12th-ranked North Carolina raced past No. 25 Miami, 41-31, on a wet Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

After trailing, 17-14, at halftime, UNC scored the first 24 points of the second half to build a lead that withstood a pair of late Hurricane scoring drives. In his second game after being reinstated by the NCAA following an eligibility dispute, Walker snagged an early, 18-yard touchdown toss from Drake Maye for a 7-0 lead, then caught two more scoring passes in the third quarter as Carolina began to put the game out of reach.

Maye overcame a difficult first half to throw for 273 yards and four touchdowns, completing 17 of 33 attempts. Ranked No. 12 by the Associated Press and coaches, UNC improved to 6-0, 3-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Hurricanes dropped their second consecutive game and fell to 4-2, 0-2.

Carolina beat Miami for the fifth time in a row and improved to 8-3 at home in the series.The Tar Heels continued their best start to a season since 1997 and won one of the most anticipated home games in recent decades in Chapel Hill. They are 6-0 for the first time in 26 years, when they started 8-0 in the final season of Mack Brown’s first coaching stop at UNC.

Carolina dominated the second half on Saturday and overcame its first halftime deficit of the season. Miami outscored UNC, 17-7, in the second quarter, limiting Maye to 8 of 19 passing for just 105 yards in the first half overall, Meanwhile, Hurricane QB Tyler Van Dyke was 13 for 20 for 180 yards and two scores in the first two quarters, completing 65 percent of his passes. The second half was all Carolina. Miami had few answers as Hampton’s rushes kept the Miami offense off the field and handed momentum to the Tar Heels until the closing minutes. Hampton finished just shy of his second 200-yard rushing day of the season, piling up 197 yards on 24 carries (8.2 yards per attempt).

Inside the Box Score

• UNC rushed for 235 yards as a team, becoming the first opponent to top 100 yards this season against Miami (which entered the game as the nation’s top defense against the rush).

• Maye has thrown for at least 200 yards in all 20 starts of his career and has tossed multiple TD passes in 15 of those starts.

• Carolina improved to 56-22 as a ranked team in 15 seasons under head coach Mack Brown.

• Carolina has scored at least 30 points in each of its first six games in 2023 and has won 11 consecutive games when scoring 30 or more.

• This is the second time in school history UNC has scored 30 or more in its first six games of a season. The last time was in 1914.

• The Tar Heels have scored 40 or more in four of their last five outings.

• Under Brown, Carolina is 45-0 when it scores 40+ points and 69-7 when scoring 30+.

• UNC committed nine penalties (its highest total in a half in 20 years) for 97 yards in the first half. The Tar Heels finished with season-highs with 14 miscues for 147 yards.

• Restrepo grabbed 11 catches for 96 yards and two TDs for Miami.• Van Dyke completed 31 of 48 attempts for 391 passing yards and four touchdowns.

• Miami matched its season high with four sacks in the first half before finishing with a season-high five sacks for 27 total yards.

• The two teams combined for 990 total offensive yards, including 508 by UNC and 482 by UM.

• Carolina rushed for 235 yards on 43 carries (for a robust average of 5.5 yards per attempt). UNC held the Hurricanes to just 91 rushing yards.

Carolina will conclude its three-game ACC homestand next Saturday when it hosts Virginia at 6:30 p.m.

