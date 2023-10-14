Advertise With Us
WITN End Zone 2023 Week 9, Part One

New Bern, Havelock and Jacksonville earn wins, Richlands tops West Carteret by safety
WITN Endzone Week 9 Part 1
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 9 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

New Bern 26, J.H. Rose 21

Havelock 40, South Central 12

Jacksonville 52, D.H. Conley 14

Richlands 12, West Carteret 10

AREA SCORES

Bear Grass 42, Mount Zion Christian 6

Chocowinity Southside 69, Lejeune 34

Clinton 54, Newton Grove Midway 0

Columbia 46, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 12

Croatan 10, Swansboro 7

East Duplin 54, South Lenoir 0

Edenton Holmes 45, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 67, Manteo 0

Jacksonville White Oak 50, Holly Ridge Dixon 14

John Paul II Catholic 28, Hargrave Military, Va. 0

Nash Central 56, Bunn 0

North Duplin 49, Rose Hill Union 6

North Pitt 42, Washington 0

Northern Nash 49, Franklinton 0

Pamlico County 13, East Carteret 7

Pinetown Northside 40, Jones County 0

Princeton 56, Seven Springs Spring Creek 8

SouthWest Edgecombe 49, Ayden-Grifton 20

Southern Nash 20, Rocky Mount 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Kinston 18

Warsaw Kenan 41, North Lenoir 6

Weldon 36, North Edgecombe 6

West Craven 35, Greene Central 28

Wilson Beddingfield 21, Eastern Wayne 20

Wilson Fike 42, East Wake 0

Wilson Hunt 34, South Johnston 19

Wilson Prep 34, Northampton County 28

