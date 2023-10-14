WITN End Zone 2023 Week 9, Part One
New Bern, Havelock and Jacksonville earn wins, Richlands tops West Carteret by safety
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 9 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
New Bern 26, J.H. Rose 21
Havelock 40, South Central 12
Jacksonville 52, D.H. Conley 14
Richlands 12, West Carteret 10
AREA SCORES
Bear Grass 42, Mount Zion Christian 6
Chocowinity Southside 69, Lejeune 34
Clinton 54, Newton Grove Midway 0
Columbia 46, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 12
Croatan 10, Swansboro 7
East Duplin 54, South Lenoir 0
Edenton Holmes 45, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 67, Manteo 0
Jacksonville White Oak 50, Holly Ridge Dixon 14
John Paul II Catholic 28, Hargrave Military, Va. 0
Nash Central 56, Bunn 0
North Duplin 49, Rose Hill Union 6
North Pitt 42, Washington 0
Northern Nash 49, Franklinton 0
Pamlico County 13, East Carteret 7
Pinetown Northside 40, Jones County 0
Princeton 56, Seven Springs Spring Creek 8
SouthWest Edgecombe 49, Ayden-Grifton 20
Southern Nash 20, Rocky Mount 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Kinston 18
Warsaw Kenan 41, North Lenoir 6
Weldon 36, North Edgecombe 6
West Craven 35, Greene Central 28
Wilson Beddingfield 21, Eastern Wayne 20
Wilson Fike 42, East Wake 0
Wilson Hunt 34, South Johnston 19
Wilson Prep 34, Northampton County 28
