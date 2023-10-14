Two arrested in connection with Dollar General heists

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are being held without bond after Nash County deputies say that they robbed two Dollar General stores using guns.

According to deputies, 19-year-old Kyle McMikle of Wallace and 32-year-old Rosivelte Lopes of Elm City were arrested in connection with armed robberies at the Dollar General Store in the Floods Chapel community outside of Spring Hope on September 26th and the Dollar General on NC Hwy 97 in Elm City on September 29th.

Deputies said that Lopes has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery for the Spring Hope robbery. McMikle has been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery for the Spring Hope and Elm City robberies.

Both men are being held in the Wilson County jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.