Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Showers exit the coast tonight; Clouds linger into Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cloud cover accompanied with scattered showers presided over Eastern NC earlier in the day. The sunshine managed to peek through the clouds intermittently. However, an additional round of clouds and showers moved in by noon, wetting a few backyards. For this evening, expect the showers to end over the coming hours. Clouds will stick around alongside some much needed cooler air. Winds will be breezy and should gradually shift from the south, to the northwest through the overnight.

Sunday may start off with overcast skies because of a storm system located to our northeast, but eventually some breaks throughout the day will warrant some peeks of sunshine. It will be a bit cool as high temperatures may struggle to reach the low to middle 60s. But, the humidity will not be quite as high

Next week begins calm and not as wet, as the ENC area will see more sun than clouds, and temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Overnight low stay in the mid 40s to low 50s. The next weather maker moves in next weekend, with another round of rain showers.

