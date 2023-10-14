Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Showers exit the coast tonight; Clouds linger into Sunday

Cool and dry conditions return to Eastern NC on Sunday
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cloud cover accompanied with scattered showers presided over Eastern NC earlier in the day. The sunshine managed to peek through the clouds intermittently. However, an additional round of clouds and showers moved in by noon, wetting a few backyards. For this evening, expect the showers to end over the coming hours. Clouds will stick around alongside some much needed cooler air. Winds will be breezy and should gradually shift from the south, to the northwest through the overnight.

Sunday may start off with overcast skies because of a storm system located to our northeast, but eventually some breaks throughout the day will warrant some peeks of sunshine. It will be a bit cool as high temperatures may struggle to reach the low to middle 60s. But, the humidity will not be quite as high

Next week begins calm and not as wet, as the ENC area will see more sun than clouds, and temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Overnight low stay in the mid 40s to low 50s. The next weather maker moves in next weekend, with another round of rain showers.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Don’t miss solar eclipse “ring of fire” this weekend
Logan Clark
Former Jones County student teacher arrested on sex charge with student
Rosivelte Lopes and Kyle McMikle
Two arrested in connection with Dollar General heists
Tex Coward
Coward facing 16 drug charges in two counties
Here is the latest on what is now Tropical Depression Sean, as of the 11 AM update. (WITN...
Tropical Update: Sean has been downgraded to tropical depression status as of the latest advisory

Latest News

DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1014
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1014
WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms today; Clearing out Sunday with calm conditions
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Rain and Storms Return Saturday
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Rain and Storms Return Saturday
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Rain and Storms Return Saturday