People pack downtown New Bern on first day of Mumfest, despite weather conditions

Weather not deterring people from enjoying Mumfest
Weather not deterring people from enjoying Mumfest(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Well folks, we’ve talked about it all week but Mumfest 2023 is finally here.

Anytime Broad Street in New Bern is this packed around October, it can only mean one thing. Mumfest is back.

“Just trying to come together as a community, especially after Hurricane Florence,” said AB Almore, Mumfestgoer. “I think it means a lot to support our local community and vendors.”

“I’m really having a good time,” said Gloria Thomas, Mumfestgoer. “I even bought me a good ole turkey leg.”

It’s pretty much a guarantee that people will leave Mumfest full as a tick, thanks to the delicious festival foods and lemonade.

“Highly recommended Kona Ice,” said Aiden McManus, Mumfestgoer. “I’ve been having it for years now and it’s amazing.”

Some like Thomas were concerned if the first day of festivities would be cancelled Saturday, due to anticipated rain.

“I just didn’t know how the weather would hold out, but I knew I had to still get here somehow,” Thomas said.

Others had the mindset that Mumfest must go on rain or shine.

“The food and games have been good,” Almore said. “It’s all been good and rain ain’t stop nothing.”

“I’m not as scared because it doesn’t look like it’s going to be too bad,” McManus said.

The streets of downtown were certainly packed. However, everyone was prepared for a downpour.

And even when the rain did eventually come, it surely didn’t stop the fun. Luckily, Sunday’s weather is expected to be lovely.

Be sure to stop by our WITN booth to meet your favorite TV personalities, while you’re scrolling through Middle Street.

