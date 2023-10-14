Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Megamillions 10-13-23

Megamillions for October, 13 2023
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case of TB was confirmed on Tuesday.
Tuberculosis case found at D.H. Conley High School
Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Don’t miss solar eclipse “ring of fire” this weekend
Man found dead in trash can, lives on through family
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS: Man found dead in Greenville neighborhood trash can mourned by family, following murder suspect arrest
Michael White
Greenville man charged with breaking into Pitt County church
Anastasia Busacco has been charged with felony hit and run.
Woman charged in deadly hit & run involving mobility scooter

Latest News

WITN Endzone Week 9 Part 2
WITN Endzone Week 9 Part 2
WITN Endzone Week 9 Part 1
WITN Endzone Week 9 Part 1
NCEL 10-12-2023
NCEL 10-13-2023
NCEL 10-13-2023
NCEL 10-13-2023