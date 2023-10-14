Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms today; Clearing out Sunday with calm conditions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a sunny and nice start to Friday, clouds moved in overnight and will persist this morning as rain moves in the ENC area. By the early afternoon, rain could turn to thunderstorms as this system moves through. We’re still uncertain how much fuel there will be for storms so the threat of damaging wind gusts looks very low. The best chance for a strong storm will be in the afternoon and the threat will fade in the evening along with rain chances. Temperatures stay in the 70s.

Sunday is looking nicer, with a few morning showers along and east of the costal communities as the storm system exits the area, leaving behind a mix of clouds and sunshine, and turning breezy at times. Temperatures will return back to the 60s as daytime highs and overnights back to the 40s.

Next week begins calm and not as wet, as the ENC area will see more sun than clouds, and temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Overnight low stay in the mid 40s to low 50s. The next weather maker moves in next weekend, with another round of rain showers.

