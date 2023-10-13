Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Rain and Storms Return Saturday

Very low severe threat Saturday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday’s Rainy weather turned into a great Friday, and we’ll see the weather flip-flop back to rain on Saturday. Clouds increase overnight as temperatures fall to a mix of 50s and 60s. A few sprinkles and spotty showers can’t be ruled out, especially closer to sunrise. Rain increases through the morning and rain chances peak during the afternoon. Rain could turn to thunderstorms as this system moves through. We’re still uncertain how much fuel there will be for storms so the threat of damaging wind gusts looks very low. The best chance for a strong storm will be in the afternoon and the threat will fade in the evening along with rain chances. Sunday will be cooler and mostly dry but can’t rule out a few showers along and east of US 17 through the day. More clouds than showers and that pattern continues into early next week. No above-average temperatures over the next 8 days! We’ll see several cool days. Our next storm system may arrive late next week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

