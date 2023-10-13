Advertise With Us
Washington man held on no bond for second drug bust

Gregory Randolph
Gregory Randolph(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man is facing drug charges after deputies say they bought cocaine from him during multiple undercover purchases.

According to Beaufort County deputies, they purchased cocaine undercover multiple times from 56-year-old Gregory Randolph.

Deputies say that they searched Randolph’s Washington home and seized cocaine and $1,715 in cash.

Deputies arrested Randolph and charged him with two counts of manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, felony maintaining a dwelling to keep and sell controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said that at the time of his arrest, Randolph was out on bond from a previous drug and weapons charge in July.

Randolph is currently being held at the Beaufort County Jail with no bond.

