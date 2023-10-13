Transfers Sowell and Edwards making improvements week by week, players to watch against SMU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is 12.5 point underdogs Thursday night as they host SMU at 730. underdogs are part of the story for the Pirates this year. They didn’t revamp their whole roster in the transfer portal but they did get a few pieces who are starting to show their worth on both sides of the ball.

ECU football got one of those guys left by the wayside with Deion Sanders coming in at Colorado in wide receiver Chase Sowell.

“We had big plans for him when he got here. He wasn’t here for spring, he wasn’t here for most of the summer and then the second series of the Michigan game he got concussed. It kind of put him back,” says ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “We thought it is coming. The last two weeks it really showed he can be a big time player here.”

His play has improved each week and so have his yards per game.

“He is definitely trending upward. Now the thing I challenged him with is now you got to stack another positive game on top of that,” says ECU Head Coach Mike Houston, “If he can continue to improve on his performance then obviously that is a good for us. But I think that kid has a very high ceiling.”

On defense, the Pirates Michael Edwards III is another transfer they brought in at linebacker.

“He played two years ago at Georgia Southern, was a freshman there and played over 500 snaps. Started a bunch of games there,” says ECU Defensive Coordinator Blake Harrell, “Last year he was down the depth chart for us behind a couple guys that were older.”

He’s second on the team in total tackles and tied for the team lead in tackles for a loss.

“Loves the game is probably the best thing to say about him. He gets out there and just love being out on the field and competing,” says Harrell, “He’s a little bit smaller linebacker but does a good job in the run game. Does a really good job playing sideline to sideline. I think he is getting better every single week.”

A couple guys to look for as they face SMU at 730.

“It’s a primetime match up, nationally televised game, against a really good conference opponent,” says Houston, “It should be a good scene.”

