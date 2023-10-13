Swansboro’s 69th annual Mullet Festival kicks off Saturday morning

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - This weekend will be an exciting and unique time for the town of Swansboro.

Swansboro will host the 69th annual Mullet Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

While you won’t see many mullet hairstyles, you will be able to eat fried mullet fish.

Starting at 9 a.m., a parade along Highway 24 leading to downtown Swansboro before lunch starts at 11 a.m. with fried mullet fish plates.

On top of the parade and great food, the festival will have USMC equipment on display for attendees to check out, a mullet gnome door hanger workshop, and even a mullet toss.

Anna Stanley, Swansboro Parks and Recreation Director says the festival truly offers a little something for everyone of all ages.

“I like walking around and meeting the vendors and seeing all the things that they have to offer. It’s right around the holidays so a lot of times I can get some Christmas shopping done so you can get some shopping done early. We also have things for the kids too. We have a kid’s area. There’s inflatables and there’s a troop coming in and they’re going to be doing some arts and crafts,” Stanley told WITN.

The festival will also have vendors aimed towards kids as well.

The Mullet Festival started in 1954 when the mullet fish was fed to the workers building the White Oak River Bridge. That bridge later became a vital link between Onslow and Carteret Counties.

After many years of the festival, Stanley says it’s the community that keeps the special time coming back.

“The community, they just expect it. We do have people who come from out of town, they specifically come in for this weekend in particular,” said Stanley. “It’s a long-running tradition and I think if we weren’t to have it, there would be disappointment in the community.”

Stanley says there will be shuttles for parking for guests. Attendees will be able to find parking behind the Hampton Inn, shuttle to Town Hall, and then take a golf cart ride to the heart of the festival.

Vendor spaces are booked up for this year however, if you’re looking for a way to promote a business or get involved in the fun time, information and other activities can be found at the festival on their website.

