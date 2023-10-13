State launching Medicaid Expansion December 1 after federal approval

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has gotten final federal approval so the state can launch the Medicaid Expansion on December 1, 2023.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services seal of approval to expand Medicaid is final, according to the NCHHS.

Its approval of the North Carolina State Plan Amendment is a required step in implementing expansion and getting more than 600,000 North Carolinians health care coverage. It gives assurance a state meets federal rules in order to use federal funds.

This state plan amendment will allow North Carolina to provide Medicaid coverage to people eligible for the expansion.

NCDHHS says they started the federal authorities process in August and has been working closely with federal partners as the timing has adjusted to be ready to launch it as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.