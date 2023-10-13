Social services organization DARC leaves community unannounced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit organization here in the east has gone out of business, leaving a hole in the community. The unannounced departure left many who have benefitted from it with questions.

Empty parking lots missed notices on the entrance door, and the door and doorbell were left unanswered.

The Disability Advocates and Resource Center, or DARC, has been here in the Greenville location for 12 years, but now the building is empty, leaving many in Pitt County with questions.

“Our community needs resources for disabled people,” said Pitt County Council of Aging Executive Director Rich Zeck.

Zeck says disabled seniors in need are left hanging after a non-profit organization left out of the blue.

DARC provided those with disabilities with the products and resources to live a higher quality of life on their own.

However, according to a letter from DARC’s landlords – the organization failed to pay rent for the past two months, leaving DARC without a home.

WITN reached out to DARC and the landlords and did not get a response.

Zeck says DARC used to be a reliable resource, but this situation changes things for those with disabilities – and forces them to look elsewhere.

“Many of the people that we deal with can’t afford those kinds of places so DARC used to be a place where they had great resources, used, clean, equipment for people that could not afford it themselves and now we don’t know where to send people,” Zeck said.

Another local social services organization that also provides resources for disabled people to live independently says their role is needed now more than ever for those who are disabled due to the additional challenges they experience.

“That increases their independence, that raises their self-confidence, and their meeting some goals and aspirations that they have,” said Lynn Hodges, a Vocational Rehabilitation manager.

DARC used to provide these services to people in Pitt, Wilson, and Beaufort counties through education and training, which now leaves those in need unattended.

Zeck advises patients who used to get their resources and services from DARC to look for alternative options while they communicate with their partners in the community for a solution.

A lot of questions still remain and WITN will continue to look for more answers.

