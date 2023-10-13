Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Jagger

Saving Graces for Felines: Jagger
By WITN Web Team and Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week Saving Graces 4 Felines wants to re-introduce Jagger.

The organization says Jagger is the sweetest guy and currently looking for his fur-ever home.

The five-year-old was left on the front porch of Animal Care of Greenville, but that has not let that deter him from begging for pets and cuddles from anyone in view.

He is about 5 years old and is neutered. Jagger is a big boy and loves exploring and playing. He is friendly and affectionate, and his only agenda is to be loved.

Jagger is up to date on vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped.

He is very active and has been given a full bill of health from the vet and wants you to see his nice white teeth!!

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Jagger is a active and has been given a full bill of health.
Saving Graces 4 Felines says Jagger is a active and has been given a full bill of health.(Saving Graces 4 Felines)

The adoption fee is being sponsored by a donor with an approved application, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

If you would like to meet Jagger or any of the other felines they have, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case of TB was confirmed on Tuesday.
Tuberculosis case found at D.H. Conley High School
Man found dead in trash can, lives on through family
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS: Man found dead in Greenville neighborhood trash can mourned by family, following murder suspect arrest
Michael White
Greenville man charged with breaking into Pitt County church
Ayden police have warrants out for Antonia Goss
Man wanted for multiple child sex crimes in Ayden
Anastasia Busacco has been charged with felony hit and run.
Woman charged in deadly hit & run involving mobility scooter

Latest News

Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Don’t miss solar eclipse “ring of fire” this weekend
Wednesday New Bern Parks and Recreation began putting together the Mum Arch for this year’s...
Mum Arch put together for MumFest
Come out and support a local non-profit organization while also enjoying a day of golf.
Local non-profit Daughters of Worth holds golf tournament
Deric Rush speaks with Swiss Bear Events Director Ann Marie Byrd about MumFest.
MumFest coordinator previews events