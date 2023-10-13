Advertise With Us
Remembering 40th anniversary of Beirut Bombing with Yellow Ribbons

(Source: WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city is asking the community to join them in remembering the 1983 Beirut Bombing over the next 10 days, starting Friday.

The City of Jacksonville and the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee are asking for people to join them in remembering the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Beirut Bombing through their Yellow Ribbon Campaign.

The deployment pays tribute to the over 220 marines who lost their lives in the bombing on October 23rd, 1983.

Today, students from the Northwoods Park Middle School in Jacksonville, members of the Beirut Advisory Board, and Beirut survivors will gather this morning for the ribbon deployment at 9 a.m. at Lejune Memorial Gardens.

The next gathering is October 19th at the Beirut Memorial Grove. Students and BVA members will tie yellow ribbons to each of the 273 trees at the grove located at the intersection of US 17, NC 24, and Wilmington Highway across from Camp Geiger, in memory of those who died in Beirut and related incidents.

The Beirut Memorial Observance will take place Monday, October 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

