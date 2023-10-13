Potential impacts on residents in the east and U.S. without a House Speaker

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With no end in sight on electing a new Speaker of the House, Americans continue with a government that can’t fully govern.

On Friday, Republicans nominated Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, their second nominee this week – even so his election isn’t guaranteed.

Last week, a motion to vacate the Speaker of the House won a majority decision with every Democrat and eight Republicans voting to oust Kevin McCarthy.

North Carolina Democratic Congressman Don Davis says he doesn’t regret his decision to remove the former speaker.

“Speaker McCarthy made it clear that he would not work with democrats. He was not going to sacrifice his soul working across the aisle with democrats” says Davis.

Officials say the lack of leadership could cause a government shutdown in November, interrupting services for children, women, senior citizens, military families, firefighters, and essential workers.

North Carolina Republican Congressman Greg Murphy says the position needs to be filled as soon as possible.

“The good thing is we have an absolute huge bench and talent. Absolutely huge bench. And so a lot of individuals that are that are self-leaders, they’re not just inflammatory people that can actually come out and do the job” says Murphy.

On Thursday, Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana abandoned his bid to be the next speaker of the house.

Davis for his part thinks Republicans should join Democrats to support a democratic speaker or...

“We agree to take the pro-tempore off Speaker Pro-tempore Patrick McHenry, make him the speaker to work jointly in a bipartisan way until which time the Republicans can come to a consensus,” says Davis.

Officials say the vacancy has also left Congress unable to mobilize any aid or response to the attack by Hamas against Israel.

Meanwhile, Republican Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina remains the interim speaker.

