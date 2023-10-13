Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains, but they believe they spotted Bigfoot instead.(Shannon Parker/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTON, Colo. (Gray News) – A woman claims to have captured new photos and videos of Bigfoot on camera during a train ride in Colorado.

Shannon Parker said she was taking the Narrow Gauge Railroad Train from Silverton to Durango on Sunday when she saw something interesting in the mountains.

Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk in the mountains, but they believe they spotted Bigfoot instead.

Parker said she took photos on her phone as another passenger recorded video.

“I don’t know about y’all, but We Believe!!” Parker wrote alongside a video she posted on Facebook.

Just three or four people on the train said they got a glimpse of the creature.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case of TB was confirmed on Tuesday.
Tuberculosis case found at D.H. Conley High School
Man found dead in trash can, lives on through family
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS: Man found dead in Greenville neighborhood trash can mourned by family, following murder suspect arrest
Michael White
Greenville man charged with breaking into Pitt County church
Anastasia Busacco has been charged with felony hit and run.
Woman charged in deadly hit & run involving mobility scooter
Ayden police have warrants out for Antonia Goss
Man wanted for multiple child sex crimes in Ayden

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
GOP quickly eyes Trump-backed hardliner Jim Jordan as House speaker but not all Republicans back him
Man who donated kidney to wife now on receiving end of organ transplant
Man who donated kidney to wife now on receiving end of organ transplant
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the...
Biden administration awards $7 billion for ‘clean hydrogen’ hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing