Inflation remains high heading into holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday shopping season is ramping up, and so is the battle with inflation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) newly released report. This might leave families with less wiggle room while buying groceries this holiday season.

Shoppers like Eleanor Kloes shared, “The prices, it’s bad. you gotta watch what you buy.”

The holiday season is approaching and with rising prices, Kloes is making adjustments to their food selections.

“Especially the meats, they’re really expensive. but I eat a lot of cheese, and eggs and beans, and stuff like that,” she said.

A newly released report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows inflation has gone up by 0.4% since August, which is 3.7% higher than last September.

Billy Tarlton operates a food bank in Grifton. He says he’s noticed how desperate some are for any kind of help.

“You know, when you cut somebody in a line, just trying to get food, and they are that concerned about saving gas, then there is a definite need out there,” Tarlton said. “When you are in the middle of it and you see that concern about ‘we need something to eat,’ it’s a good feeling to know that to be able to meet that need and help them to maybe pay some other bills, but they can still eat.”

Tarlton said as long as donations come in, organizations like his can continue to offer help to those who need it.

According to the BLS, meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, all increased by 0.5%, with pork leading the way with a 1.6% increase from August to September. That means you may have to budget a bit tighter.

The BLS report also shows high housing and gas costs are the main factors causing overall inflation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.