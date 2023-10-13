Advertise With Us
Hyde County Courthouse & other services closed for HVAC installation

Hyde County Government Center
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Hyde County Government announced that the Government Center will be closed to the public from Oct. 30 until the end of Nov. 1

Rooftop HVAC units will be installed throughout all the building which will impact all county administrative offices in the building.

The County says that staff will be available via phone or email while they work remotely during this time. That contact information was provided below:

