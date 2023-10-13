Hyde County Courthouse & other services closed for HVAC installation
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Hyde County Government announced that the Government Center will be closed to the public from Oct. 30 until the end of Nov. 1
Rooftop HVAC units will be installed throughout all the building which will impact all county administrative offices in the building.
The County says that staff will be available via phone or email while they work remotely during this time. That contact information was provided below:
- County Manager’s Office - (252) 926-4178, knoble@hydecountync.gov or rmann@hydecountync.gov
- Finance Office & Human Resources -(252) 926-4192, cgibbs@hydecountync.gov orlmooney@hydecountync.gov
- Information Technology & Public Information - (252) 926-4474, dshumate@hydecountync.gov
- Building Inspections - (252) 926-4372, jhodges@hydecountync.gov or reverette@hydecountync.gov
- Tax Office - (252) 926-4186, dshumate@hydecountync.gov or sgurganus@hydecountync.gov
- Register of Deeds - (252) 926-4182 & (252) 926-4183, mspencer@hydecountync.gov or rwheeler@hydecountync.gov
- Clerk of Court - (252) 926-4700, brandy.c.pugh@nccourts.org, amber.w.spencer@nccourts.org or matthew.g.mason@nccourts.org
- Water & Flood Control - (252) 926-7253, dbrinn@hydecountync.gov
- Grant Administrations -(252) 926-4191, helkins@hydecountync.gov
- Soil & Water - (252) 926-4195, dcahoon@hydecountync.gov
- Cooperative Extension - (252) 926-4486, connie_burleson@ncsu.edu, natalie_wayne@ncsu.edu lee_brimmage@ncsu.edu, or andrea_gibbs@ncsu.edu
