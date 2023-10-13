Advertise With Us
FUR BABY FRIDAY: SUMMIT is looking for forever snuggies!

A 3-month-old American Pit Bull/Rottweiler mix
Fur Baby Friday - Meet Summit
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE viewers got to meet a new 4-legged friend on this “Fur Baby Friday” named SUMMIT whose a 3-month-old American Pit Bull/Rottweiler mix.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details about this sweet girl and to find out what type of home the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan May believes SUMMIT would thrive the most...

FUR BABY FRIDAY: SUMMIT (10.13.2023)
FUR BABY FRIDAY: SUMMIT (10.13.2023)
And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about SUMMIT...

“She is going to steal someone’s heart instantly! She is just the sweet up around. At first, she was a little timid and anxious when we first met, but in an effort to get her more comfortable I wrapped her in my fleece desk blanket and she pretty quickly starting to nestle into my neck to cuddle. She also did the ‘dramatic’ motion as I call it where she put her paw on my chest as to say ‘Hey, I trust you.’ It’ll just melt your heart and she was just so content snuggling. She is going to be so much LOVE into her future forever home. As much of a snuggler as she is, I know she’s also a player at 3-month-old. She will be an absolute gem in any home.” -Natalie

FUR BABY FRIDAY: SUMMIT (10.13.2023)
Here’s where you can check out the other “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

AMANTE TACOS & SPIRITS (located at 601 Dickinson Avenue in Greenville) is hosting the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina alongside some very adorable pups that are in need of forever home from 5:30pm to 7:30pm! Did we mention that there will also be some some delish food and refreshing drinks?

TACOS & DOGS
The rescue is hosting a BED SHEET FUNDRAISER where buy a new set of sheets and support the HSEC as the rescue will receive 50% of the proceeds. PURCHASE HERE!

HSEC: BED SHEET FUNDRAISER
HSEC is also hosting its annual CANINE CRAWL event this October, and WITN’s Natalie Parsons will be there supporting the cause as EMCEE so please be sure to mark your calendar ahead of time!

HSEC's CANINE CRAWL (2023)
HSEC CANINE CRAWL
Have you ever wanted PICTURES WITH YOUR PET? Well, there’s never been a better time to do exactly that and plus it benefits the HSEC. BOOK YOUR SHOOT HERE!

HSEC: PICTURES WITH YOUR PET
You can also DRESS IS STYLE while supporting the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. From sweatshirts, tee shirts and tanks, CLICK HERE to check out all the apparel options and place your order.

HSEC: BONFIRE APPAREL
We have officially reached the final days left of the “Flower Power Fundraiser” so if you’re still interested in purchasing flowers you have until Sunday, October 15: PURCHASE FLOWER BULBS HERE!

FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER
