FUR BABY FRIDAY: SUMMIT is looking for forever snuggies!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE viewers got to meet a new 4-legged friend on this “Fur Baby Friday” named SUMMIT whose a 3-month-old American Pit Bull/Rottweiler mix.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details about this sweet girl and to find out what type of home the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan May believes SUMMIT would thrive the most...

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about SUMMIT...

“She is going to steal someone’s heart instantly! She is just the sweet up around. At first, she was a little timid and anxious when we first met, but in an effort to get her more comfortable I wrapped her in my fleece desk blanket and she pretty quickly starting to nestle into my neck to cuddle. She also did the ‘dramatic’ motion as I call it where she put her paw on my chest as to say ‘Hey, I trust you.’ It’ll just melt your heart and she was just so content snuggling. She is going to be so much LOVE into her future forever home. As much of a snuggler as she is, I know she’s also a player at 3-month-old. She will be an absolute gem in any home.” -Natalie

