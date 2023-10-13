Former Jones County student teacher arrested on sex charge with student

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former student teacher/substitute teacher is under arrest for an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Jones County deputies on Thursday arrested Logan Clark, of Pink Hill.

Deputies say on Tuesday they got word of the relationship with the student.

The 23-year-old Clark was charged with indecent liberties with a student.

WITN has learned that Clark was a student teacher at Jones Senior High School earlier this year in the Agriculture Education Department.

Deputies did say they are still working with the district attorney to see if any additional charges would be filed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.