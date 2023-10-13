First Responders preach safety ahead of MumFest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - We’re less than a day away from the kickoff of a weekend packed with food and fun for this year’s MumFest – which WITN is a Proud Sponsor of.

Today first responders in New Bern are encouraging safety while everyone enjoys the sights and sounds of the festival.

The City is prepping for what they anticipate will be more than 40,000 people to flood the downtown area, and city first responders are set to be in place so that everyone can safely enjoy MumFest.

“We’d like to showcase our officers you’ll see them they’ll be wearing bright blue event shirts so we want to be seen we want people to know that if you have any issues any problems any questions look for the guy in the blue shirt we were we were there to help you,” said New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher. Gallagher said K-9 officers will also demonstrate some of their training tactics along with their handlers for spectators during the festivities.

New Bern Interim Fire Chief Jim McConnell talked about some of his safety recommendations to account for the changing weather patterns over the weekend.

“We want people to come this weekend and enjoy themselves be prepared so situational awareness know what the weather’s gonna be for the weekend if you have to have that umbrella bring an umbrella if it’s gonna be hot drink some water but we’re here to serve you if you have an emergency call 911. And we’ll be right there with you all the way,” said McConnell.

McConnell says they will have a tent set up outside the fire department on Broad Street should anyone need immediate first aid or medical attention.

Maps are posted on street corners throughout downtown for all vending and live entertainment locations

