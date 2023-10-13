Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine today will develop into rain Saturday as a cool down arrives next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a foggy and cool start to Friday, sunshine will filter out to clear skies today, with temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s. Football games this evening will be good to go, as partly cloudy skies take over, and overnight temperatures in the mid 50s. Clouds become thick overnight.

Saturday start off mild, with rain showers arriving after sunrise to the ENC area. Rain will then pick up by lunchtime. The showers and isolated thunderstorms will stick around past sunset. The severe weather threat is still low thanks to the arrival of light showers in the morning. Thunderstorms will be more common in the afternoon and evening as the front passes overhead.

Highs this weekend will go from the mid 70s on Saturday to the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. A few passing showers are possible early on Sunday east of Highway 264 and along the Outer Banks region, but otherwise generally sunny for inland communities. Temperatures at night fall from the upper 50s to the upper 40s, as winds comes out of the northeast.

We begin the next week with cooler temperatures, as a mix of sun and clouds take over for the region. Temperatures return back to the low to mid 60s and overnight lows to the mid to upper 40s to low 50s.

As for our next best chance of rain, another frontal system will be coming from the southeast and continue into next weekend for the ENC area.

