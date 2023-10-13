Don’t miss solar eclipse “ring of fire” this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina has the opportunity to see a rare phenomenon this weekend, and no it’s not Johnny Cash coming back to sing his hit song, “Ring of Fire.”

Happening Saturday is the “ring of fire,” an annular solar eclipse where the moon covers the Sun to create a majestic ring that will not be seen in the United States again until 2039.

According to NASA, since the moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the sun and does not completely cover it, creating a ring-of-fire effect.

This partial eclipse is one of two eclipses crossing North America within the next year.

WITN spoke to NASA Astrophysicist Knicole Colon who says viewers will need specialized eye protection to view the solar eclipse. You can DIY a pinhole camera or purchase glasses.

The Ring of Fire will be visible on Saturday in Raleigh at 1:20 p.m. and in Greenville at 1:22 p.m.

