DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police seek person of interest in theft

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who they say is a person of interest in a theft from Best Buy on Western Boulevard.

According to police, the person appeared to be a young black man who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a black hat.

Police said that the man left in what appeared to be a tan 2008 Dodge Avenger.

If you know who the person in the pictures is, Jacksonville Police are asking that you contact Detective R. McCarty at 910-938-6408 or rmccarty@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

