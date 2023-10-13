Advertise With Us
DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police seek person of interest in theft

Police said the theft happened at the Best Buy on Western Boulevard.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who they say is a person of interest in a theft from Best Buy on Western Boulevard.

According to police, the person appeared to be a young black man who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a black hat.

Police said that the man left in what appeared to be a tan 2008 Dodge Avenger.

If you know who the person in the pictures is, Jacksonville Police are asking that you contact Detective R. McCarty at 910-938-6408 or rmccarty@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

