DEPUTIES: Sex offender arrested on Edgecombe County school campus

Michael Farmer
Michael Farmer(Edgecombe County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested a registered sex offender on one of Edgecombe County Public Schools campuses.

According to deputies, Edgecombe County Schools called them to report that a sex offender was working with a sub-contractor at one of its schools.

Deputies said that every person is required to check in when they come to the school, and the system in place to catch a sex offender on school grounds worked perfectly.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit arrested Michael Farmer on the campus of Martin Millennium Academy in Tarboro on Thursday.

Deputies said that Farmer was charged with being a sex offender on school grounds and taken to the Edgecombe County Jail. No bond information was available.

