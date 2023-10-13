Advertise With Us
Coward facing 16 drug charges in two counties

Tex Coward
Tex Coward(Carteret County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is in jail on 16 different drug charges after a joint investigation involving two sheriff’s offices.

Tex Coward was arrested on Tuesday by Carteret County detectives.

He is charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver heroin, two counts of selling heroin, two counts of delivering heroin, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, and possession of heroin.

When he was arrested, deputies say they found a trafficking amount of meth along with several packaged bags of heroin.

Deputies say they had multiple undercover drug buys of meth and heroin from the man who they say was distributing narcotics in both Carteret and Craven counties.

The 47-year-old Coward is being held on a $350,000 bond.

