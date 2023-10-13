Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns today before weekend rain clouds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for several inland counties until 10 a.m. After a cloudy and damp start yesterday, we’ll be faced with much different sky conditions today. Clouds will be few and far between as we close out the work week before thicker clouds show up tomorrow. Highs today will reach the upper 70s to go along with a northeast breeze at 4 to 8 mph.

Rain will start to fall over the East starting around sunrise Saturday and will pick up in intensity by lunchtime. The showers and isolated thunderstorms will stick around past sunset. The severe weather threat is still low thanks to the arrival of light showers in the morning. Thunderstorms will be more common in the afternoon and evening as the front passes overhead. The low pressure system that will be supporting the rain will help swing in additional showers by Sunday morning. Highs will go from nearly 80° on Friday down to the mid 60s by Monday.

The upcoming week not only looks dry and sunny, but noticeably cooler. Highs will hold in the mid to upper 60s through the week with overnight lows in the 40s. The next round of rain will likely come by next Friday as another frontal system moves over the Southeast late next week into next weekend.

