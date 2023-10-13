Carteret Co. offers updated COVID-19 vaccines before possible fall/winter season

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Health Department is now offering the new updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Department clinic in Morehead City will be accepting appointments for receiving the new vaccine while supplies last.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone aged 6 months and older get this new vaccine. They expect COVID-19 to be in season similar to influenza for the fall and winter.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the last 2 months is encouraged by the CDC to get an updated shot.

Along with the vaccine, people can take a number of individual actions to protect themselves and limit the spread of COVID-19. These include:

Stay home if you are sick.

Seeking treatment from your doctor immediately after testing positive. Paxlovid and other treatments are effective and work best if started promptly.

Consider wearing a high-quality mask or respirator (N95) in public places, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.

Wash your hands and practice good hygiene.

Cover your cough or sneeze

The department says the vaccine is covered by most health insurance carriers and no cost to those without any insurance.

For more information on updated COVID-19 vaccines visit: CDC COVID-19 webpage or call the health department at (252) 728-8550.

