Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Carteret Co. offers updated COVID-19 vaccines before possible fall/winter season

Getting your flu shots and covid-19 vaccinations are important to prep for this flu season.
Getting your flu shots and covid-19 vaccinations are important to prep for this flu season.(N/A)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Health Department is now offering the new updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Department clinic in Morehead City will be accepting appointments for receiving the new vaccine while supplies last.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone aged 6 months and older get this new vaccine. They expect COVID-19 to be in season similar to influenza for the fall and winter.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the last 2 months is encouraged by the CDC to get an updated shot.

Along with the vaccine, people can take a number of individual actions to protect themselves and limit the spread of COVID-19. These include:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Seeking treatment from your doctor immediately after testing positive. Paxlovid and other treatments are effective and work best if started promptly.
  • Consider wearing a high-quality mask or respirator (N95) in public places, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.
  • Wash your hands and practice good hygiene.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze

The department says the vaccine is covered by most health insurance carriers and no cost to those without any insurance.

For more information on updated COVID-19 vaccines visit: CDC COVID-19 webpage or call the health department at (252) 728-8550.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case of TB was confirmed on Tuesday.
Tuberculosis case found at D.H. Conley High School
Man found dead in trash can, lives on through family
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS: Man found dead in Greenville neighborhood trash can mourned by family, following murder suspect arrest
Michael White
Greenville man charged with breaking into Pitt County church
Anastasia Busacco has been charged with felony hit and run.
Woman charged in deadly hit & run involving mobility scooter
Ayden police have warrants out for Antonia Goss
Man wanted for multiple child sex crimes in Ayden

Latest News

A woman receiving a flu shot.
Beaufort Co. offering drive-thru flu vaccinations this month
Pitt County offering additional immunization clinics today & tomorrow
The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spread kindness to a Bristol Police K9 so she can be protected...
SURPRISE SQUAD: Bristol K9 receives special vest
Elizabeth City State University
State senators to host mental health town hall at ECSU tonight