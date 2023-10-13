Beaufort County to participate in Operation Green Light for Veterans

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County government buildings are going green this November to support veterans.

Beaufort County officials announced on Friday that the county will participate in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort that they say raises awareness around the unique challenges many veterans face and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

County officials say that from November 6th to the 12th, county buildings will be illuminated in green as part of Operation Green Light.

Operation Green Light is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers. The organization says that In 2022, over 300 counties participated in Operation Green Light nationwide.

“Operation Green Light is a gesture of support and appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “With hundreds of counties coming together to light everything from bridges to courthouses, we know veterans across the country will see and feel the gratitude we all feel for their service and sacrifices.”

Officials say that Beaufort County serves approximately 3,500 veterans through its Veterans Services Office.

