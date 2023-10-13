Attorney General continues tour through ENC today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Attorney General is visiting the east today.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is continuing his “NC Strong” tour through Eastern Carolina today.

Stein plans on holding roundtable discussions with faith leaders in Rocky Mount and student leaders at Elizabeth City State University.

The Attorney General’s tour is also aiming to motivate voters to participate in elections through events in both Greenville and Wilson County this evening.

