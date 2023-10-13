Advertise With Us
ACT scores lowest in 30 years among high school students

ACT test
By Celeste Ford
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say when it comes to being prepared for college, high school students in the east and across the country are not making the grade.

According to the nonprofit organization that administers the ACT test, high school students’ scores have dropped to their lowest in more than three decades.

They say the results on the entrance exam stem from a lack of student preparedness for college-level coursework.

Zeke Reynolds says students like his child never fully recovered from the lack of education during the global pandemic.

“My son did horrible. His 10th grade year was during the pandemic. He went from A’s and B’s and occasional C’s to C’s, D’s and a couple of F’s” says Reynolds.

Officials say students in the class of 2023 reported from the study were in their first year of high school when the virus reached the United States.

Innovation Early College High School Principal, Dr. Jennifer James, says it’s important for everyone to understand that students are continuing to recover from the impacts.

“There were some learning loss that transpired during COVID and I don’t think the general public should expect that our students can come out of several years of online learning and be right back where they were” says James.

Officials say this year the average ACT composite score for students in the US was 19.5 out of 36. Last year, the average score was 19.8.

They recommend parents check if their child’s school offers classes to prepare them for the act exam.

Officials say scores have been falling for six years in a row, but the trend increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

