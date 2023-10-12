Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Much nicer Friday before rain returns Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Skies will continue to clear this evening as temperatures drop quickly. We’ll be in the 50s by 9 PM in several spots and some could wake up to the upper 40s. You’ll also need to watch for fog as you’re heading out the door. Despite the chilly start, we’ll see temperatures quickly warm up with highs in the 70s areawide. Not going to rule out a few spots in the low 80s before the sun sets. We wish we could keep the nice weather into Saturday but our next storm system will flip-flop us back into a wet and overcast day. Clouds and showers increase Saturday morning with the best chance for rain coming in the afternoon. Rain could turn to thunderstorms as this system approaches the coast. The severe threat looks very low as there may not be enough sun to provide fuel for severe wind gusts. High rain chances drop late Saturday but we still will see rounds of clouds and showers into early next week as cooler air arrives. More overnight temperatures in the 40s next week. No sign of our first widespread frost yet.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.