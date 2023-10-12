Advertise With Us
Woman charged in deadly hit & run involving mobility scooter

Anastasia Busacco has been charged with felony hit and run.(Morehead City police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Morehead City woman is in jail after police said she killed a man on a mobility scooter and kept on going.

Anastasia Busacco has been charged with felony hit and run.

The crash happened in the 2300 block of Bridges Street early Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

Killed was 79-year-old Albert Jones, Jr., also of Morehead City.

The 30-year-old Busacco was arrested Wednesday and remains in jail on a $75,000 secured bond.

