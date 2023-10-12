Tuberculosis case found at D.H. Conley High School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A case of tuberculosis has been confirmed at a Pitt County high school.

In a joint news release, Pitt County Schools and the Pitt County Health Department said the case of TB was found in a person at D.H. Conley High School.

The release did not say whether the person was a student or staff member at the high school. The county was notified of the positive test on Tuesday, while the school has sent letters home to all parents about the discovery.

“Though there is no immediate public health risk from this exposure, we are investigating the possible exposures and will inform staff and parents/guardians of students who need to be tested to ensure that any potential exposure to TB is identified,” says Teresa Ellen. interim health director.

Authorities say they are working to identify possible exposures.

A news release said free TB testing will take place next week at the high school.

TB is a respiratory disease that spreads similar to the cold or flu, but health experts say it is not as contagious and completely curable with medication.

According to the CDC. there were 8,300 TB cases reported in the United States in 2022, compared with 7,874 cases reported in 2021.

The CDC also said that the TB incidence also increased slightly in 2022 to 2.5 cases per 100,000 persons, and that reported TB cases and TB incidence in the United States are returning to pre-pandemic levels, following a substantial decline in 2020.

The CDC says this is most likely due to factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic including missed or delayed diagnoses.

According to the CDC, timely diagnosis and treatment of both active TB disease and latent TB infection are critical steps to eliminating TB in the United States.

In 2021, there were 178 TB cases confirmed in North Carolina.

This summer, a case of TB was reported at a middle school near Hickory.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.