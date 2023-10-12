Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson sets day of prayer after attacks on Israel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson has set a day of prayer as well as a solidarity week for Israel.

Robinson, a Republican, announced the moves at a morning news conference in Raleigh. Because Gov. Roy Cooper is in Japan until Sunday, Robinson is acting governor.

Under the state constitution, Robinson becomes acting governor while Cooper is out of state. The Japan trip, a rare overseas venture for Cooper, is intended to build upon the state’s partnership with Japan. Already, Toyota is in the process of building a factory near Greensboro to make electric car batteries.

Robinson said the day of prayer will be from sunset Friday until sunset Saturday, while North Carolina Solidarity Week with Israel will run through next Thursday.

