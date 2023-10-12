SECU Hope Center construction starts in Jacksonville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new facility that says its mission is to help victims of child abuse kicked off construction in Jacksonville today with a special celebratory ceremony.

Officials said that The Hope Center, which was previously known as the Onslow Partnership for Children, will be located in the Jacksonville Commons off of Western Boulevard.

According to officials, the nonprofit has grown to deal with the trauma of child victims and improve the lives of children and families by connecting them with high-quality resources for child care, early education, and child abuse prevention and intervention.

The $21 million facility will provide quality childcare education and include a child trauma center.

Funding for the new center project came from the NC General Assembly, the State Employees Credit Union Foundation, and local donors.

The Hope Center is expected to open in the spring of 2025.

