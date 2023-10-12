Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

The search for Martin General Hospital provider continues, county now has control of hospital

Martin General Hospital reopen efforts continue
Martin General Hospital reopen efforts continue(Jaylen Holloway)
By WITN Web Team and Jaylen Holloway
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One county here in the east is making strides to get long-term healthcare back in their community.

Questions have lingered about when Martin General Hospital will open again, despite not knowing if a long-term healthcare solution is in place.

Dawn Carter, with healthcare consulting firm Ascendient, gave an update during Wednesday night’s, commissioners meeting on where the search for a hospital provider stands.

She says the county has been given control over the hospital from the bankruptcy trustee by the judge, who previously had control over the lease for Quorum. Carter felt the negotiations weren’t fair.

“I think the offer was untenable,” Carter said. “They operate healthcare facilities; they certainly knew the county wouldn’t be able to work with that.”

Carter says the equipment still inside the hospital will need to be accounted for now that the county has control.

“My goal is to find a quality operator that we believe has a proposal for services that can be sustained in this community,” Carter said.

Carter also says while they’re working to resolve the current healthcare crisis, it could take months before things are somewhat normal again.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrell Best was charged this morning with murder.
Greenville police make arrest after body found in trash can
The New Bern High School Football team has been told by the NCHSAA that they will be required...
New Bern High football forfeits five wins from this season due to ineligible players
Tropical Storm Sean becomes the 18th named storm of the season, and 19th overall for the 2023...
Tropical Update: No change in intensity as Tropical Storm Sean moves in the deep Atlantic
Goldsboro police went to the 900 block of Fairview Circle after a ShotSpotter activation.
A man and a teenager are accused by police of trying to murder two people
Price is WITN's Teacher of the Week. She teaches 2nd grade at a Pitt County charter school.
Teacher of the Week: Riley Price

Latest News

Powerball Winning Numbers for 10-11-2023 11pm
Powerball 10-11-23
NCEL 10-11-2023
NCEL 10-11-2023
Man found dead in trash can, lives on through family
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS: Man found dead in Greenville neighborhood trash can mourned by family, following murder suspect arrest
Morehead City police investigate shooting
Morehead City police investigate shooting