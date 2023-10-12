The search for Martin General Hospital provider continues, county now has control of hospital

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One county here in the east is making strides to get long-term healthcare back in their community.

Questions have lingered about when Martin General Hospital will open again, despite not knowing if a long-term healthcare solution is in place.

Dawn Carter, with healthcare consulting firm Ascendient, gave an update during Wednesday night’s, commissioners meeting on where the search for a hospital provider stands.

She says the county has been given control over the hospital from the bankruptcy trustee by the judge, who previously had control over the lease for Quorum. Carter felt the negotiations weren’t fair.

“I think the offer was untenable,” Carter said. “They operate healthcare facilities; they certainly knew the county wouldn’t be able to work with that.”

Carter says the equipment still inside the hospital will need to be accounted for now that the county has control.

“My goal is to find a quality operator that we believe has a proposal for services that can be sustained in this community,” Carter said.

Carter also says while they’re working to resolve the current healthcare crisis, it could take months before things are somewhat normal again.

