Phillies blast Braves to take NLDS game three and series lead
Phillies 10, Braves 2
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer and a solo shot to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.
The Phillies took a 2-1 lead and can advance to the NL Championship Series for the second straight season with a win at home Thursday.
Harper’s homers answered ridicule from Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia. Arcia had poked fun at Harper after his baserunning blunder played a role in the Phillies’ loss in Game 2.
Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner, and Brandon Marsh also homered for the Phillies.
