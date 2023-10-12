Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Phillies blast Braves to take NLDS game three and series lead

Phillies 10, Braves 2
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of...
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer and a solo shot to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

The Phillies took a 2-1 lead and can advance to the NL Championship Series for the second straight season with a win at home Thursday.

Harper’s homers answered ridicule from Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia. Arcia had poked fun at Harper after his baserunning blunder played a role in the Phillies’ loss in Game 2.

Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner, and Brandon Marsh also homered for the Phillies.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrell Best was charged this morning with murder.
Greenville police make arrest after body found in trash can
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
NEW INFO: D.A. explains why there are no charges in pedestrian fatality
Goldsboro police went to the 900 block of Fairview Circle after a ShotSpotter activation.
A man and a teenager are accused by police of trying to murder two people
The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
Jimmy Hodges, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Grifton man facing child sex charges

Latest News

ECU BLANKED BY #9 MEMPHIS
#9 Memphis blanks ECU in showdown of AAC Soccer Division Leaders
Carolina Hurricanes win season opener over Ottawa
Rose wins big at SC
7th ranked J.H. Rose soccer rolls past South Central on the road
ECU offense needs big night against SMU
ECU knows major offense will be needed against SMU on Thursday