Phillies blast Braves to take NLDS game three and series lead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer and a solo shot to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

The Phillies took a 2-1 lead and can advance to the NL Championship Series for the second straight season with a win at home Thursday.

Harper’s homers answered ridicule from Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia. Arcia had poked fun at Harper after his baserunning blunder played a role in the Phillies’ loss in Game 2.

Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner, and Brandon Marsh also homered for the Phillies.

