Morehead City couple charged in child sex case

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A couple on the Crystal Coast has been arrested in a child sex case.

Morehead City police have charged Jeffrey Salter, 37, and his 33-year-old wife, Alexandria.

Officers arrested the two last month after an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.

The husband was charged with indecent liberties with a minor and jailed on a $125,000 bond, while the wife was charged with accessory after the fact and received a $40,000 secured bond.

