More than a million dollars comes from MumFest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - We’re two days away from MumFest, and the New Bern Tourism Authority and new vendors are excited about the opportunities to show off some of the newest portions of the downtown area.

Baxter’s 1892 will be one of the newer vendors this year for MumFest. The restaurant will serve cheesecake pops for patrons of the festival this year. Which the tourism authority anticipates will bring big revenues like it has in years past.

“And we’re also going to have part of the booth to discuss the rental options of Baxter’s you know if you’re doing a wedding if you’re having a birthday party,” said Baxter’s co-owner Von Lewis.

“MumFest is our largest event of the year by far just last year alone months brought in over 40,000 attendees in two ways we’re that two-day festival also brings in over $1,000,000 in economic impact throughout the community,” said Melissa Riggle of the New Bern Tourism Authority.

New Bern Tourism Authority says it will have a booth outside on Front Street with information on times and locations for events, vendors, and attractions.

