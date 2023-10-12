MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cranberry Goat Cheese Pastry Bites
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Cranberry Goat Cheese Pastry Bites!
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:
- 1/2 box of Puff Pastry
- 8-ounces of Goat Cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon of Kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon of Dried Mountain Rose Herb Thyme
- 1 Large Egg
- 1/2 cup of Whole Cranberry Jelly
-Preheat oven to 400-degrees.
-Whisk the Goat Cheese, Salt, Thyme and Egg together in a bowl.
-Unfold puff pastry rectangles and cut each “three piece sheet” into 30 squares.
- Then spray a mini muffin tin with some cooking spray and put the Puff Pastry squares into each space.
-Using a spoon, put a tablespoon amount of the Goat Cheese mixture into the center of each Puff Pastry then cover with a half tablespoon of the Cranberry Jelly.
-Bake for 18-20 minutes then serve!
