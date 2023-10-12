Advertise With Us
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cranberry Goat Cheese Pastry Bites

Mixing with Maggie - goat cheese + cranberry sauce puff pastry
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Cranberry Goat Cheese Pastry Bites!

Cranberry Goat Cheese Pastry Bites
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

  • 1/2 box of Puff Pastry
  • 8-ounces of Goat Cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon of Kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon of Dried Mountain Rose Herb Thyme
  • 1 Large Egg
  • 1/2 cup of Whole Cranberry Jelly
-Preheat oven to 400-degrees.

-Whisk the Goat Cheese, Salt, Thyme and Egg together in a bowl.

-Unfold puff pastry rectangles and cut each “three piece sheet” into 30 squares.

- Then spray a mini muffin tin with some cooking spray and put the Puff Pastry squares into each space.

-Using a spoon, put a tablespoon amount of the Goat Cheese mixture into the center of each Puff Pastry then cover with a half tablespoon of the Cranberry Jelly.

-Bake for 18-20 minutes then serve!

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

