Man wanted for multiple child sex crimes in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted for eight child sex crimes that happened in Ayden over a two-year period.

Ayden police have warrants out for Antonio Goss

The 37-year-old Ayden man is wanted for felony statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger, two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or younger, two counts of felony sexual servitude of a child victim, two counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, felony disseminate obscenity, and misdemeanor underage aid/abet possession of alcohol.

Police said they learned of the sexual assault last Tuesday. Their investigation found the crimes happened between September 30, 2021 and August 27, 2023.

Anyone with information on the location of Goss should call Ayden police at 252-746-2730 or Pitt County Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

