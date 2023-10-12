Advertise With Us
Kinston police swear in youngest officer

Levi Scott was diagnosed with Cardiofaciocutaneous Syndrome, a condition that affects 200-300 people worldwide.
Levi Scott was diagnosed with Cardiofaciocutaneous Syndrome, a condition that affects 200-300 people worldwide.(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A child with a rare disorder has been sworn in as Kinston’s newest police officer.

When he was 4 years old, Levi Scott was diagnosed with Cardiofaciocutaneous Syndrome, a condition that affects 200-300 people worldwide.

Officers say Levi decided two years ago to become a police officer when he grows up.

As his mother and two brothers support his decision, he has visited the police department and met with officers on several occasions, police say.

The nine-year-old will be dressing up as a police officer for Halloween again this year.

Police say due to his enthusiasm and positive attitude, Officer Scott was sworn in as an active officer on Wednesday at the police department.

The 9-year-old was sworn in on Wednesday.
The 9-year-old was sworn in on Wednesday.(Kinston police)

