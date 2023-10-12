Advertise With Us
Hundreds of fans gather to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at ‘Eras Tour’ movie premiere

Hundreds of Swifties assembled at The Grove, which was shut down all night for the premiere of the “Eras Tour” movie. (KCAL, KCBS, @R0CKETI, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Hundreds of Swifties assembled at The Grove, a theater that was shut down all night for the premiere of the “Eras Tour” movie.

They were hoping to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift as she arrived, but she was quickly whisked away through a side entrance and escorted to the red carpet, dressed in a blue ball gown.

She even took pictures with adoring fans before showtime, making their wildest dreams come true.

“Just to see her or know that she’s in a car near us would just be crazy. Just being here, too, with other fans is so cool, too. It’s such an experience,” said Scarlet and Louise, whose last names weren’t provided.

Many Swifties planned on waiting outside The Grove for the entire length of the movie, nearly three hours, to see if Swift would grace them with her presence at the end of the night.

“We just hope to see her like that. It would be awesome to see her in person, up close,” said Nicole and Monica, whose last names weren’t provided.

This is after fans spent big bucks to see the “Eras Tour” in person a few weeks ago.

“I love Taylor Swift. I went to her concert,” said Claudia, last name not provided. “My sister and I actually bought tickets for us and our mom for her birthday. And it was just such an incredible experience. I’ve never had so much fun before.”

Cinemark says Swifties are so hyped for the movie about her concert tour, presales for tickets were 10 times higher than they’ve seen for any other event-based film.

It’s playing in 300 theaters across the country starting Friday.

And the fans waiting outside The Grove are wishing on their lucky stars that they’ll see Swift in person before they get tickets.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

