High school quarterback suffers brain injury, hospitalized after hit during game, family says

Mason Martin, a high school football player in Pennsylvania, is reportedly fighting for his life after suffering a serious injury.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KERNS CITY, Pa. (Gray News) - A high school student in Pennsylvania reportedly suffered a critical injury while playing in a football game last month.

Mason Martin, a Kerns City high school football quarterback, sustained a serious injury during a game on Sept. 1, according to his family.

The boy’s family said he suffered a collapsed lung and a brain bleed, but it wasn’t known what exactly caused the injuries other than a hit that happened during the game.

The Martin family shared that their son was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he has undergone surgeries since the on-field incident.

“Mason is scheduled to have surgery to have his cranial flap put back in place. Besides the risks of surgery itself, the biggest concern is infection,” Karns City Gremlin Football shared on behalf of the boy’s family.

Martin’s father added, “I am asking for specific prayers for a successful reinsertion with no infection. Also praying that the flap back in place will allow the brain to begin to function in a normal manner. This has the potential to be a big step in his recovery.”

Amanda Booher has started a GoFundMe for the Martin family that has currently raised more than $79,000.

“Having a loved one in the hospital is very difficult emotionally, if we can help to relieve any stress in this difficult time, I believe it is our responsibility to do so! Between, travel, food, time off of work, etc., it becomes very difficult to manage,” Booher shared. “The money will be sent directly to the family.”

The Mason family has thanked everyone for the support they have already received and our asking for those to keep their son in their prayers while he continues to recover.

“Day by day he’s coming back to us. Thanks for all your continued support. To be where he now is a testament to the amazing power of prayer,” family members shared.

