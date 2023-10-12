Havelock man faces charges in Morehead City shooting

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Morehead City homeowner will not face charges after shooting a man who forced his way into his home.

Police also said a Havelock man is facing multiple charges - once he is released ECU Health where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.

According to police, 55-year-old Timothy Savage forced his way into a home on South 28th Street on shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police say the homeowner shot Savage, who they said was also armed when he forced his way in.

Police say that after being shot, Savage stole the homeowner’s car and fled the home in it until he was stopped by police at the intersection of Highway 70 and South 35th Street, adjacent to the NC Division of Marine Fisheries building.

Police say the Marine Fisheries building was temporarily put on lockdown while police took Savage into custody.

Police say that Savage was taken to Carteret Health Care, before being transferred to ECU Health in Greenville for further treatment, where he remains under care for the gunshot wound.

Police say that when Savage is released from ECU Health he will be charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor domestic criminal trespassing.

Savage also faces charges of violating the conditions of his probation by NC Probation and Parole Officers.

