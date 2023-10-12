Advertise With Us
Greenville man charged with breaking into Pitt County church

Michael White
Michael White(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is in jail after deputies say he broke into a church.

Michael White was arrested Wednesday on charges of breaking or entering a place of worship and larceny after breaking or entering.

Pitt County deputies say Vision Caster Ministries was broken into on the afternoon of September 28th. The church is on Old Tar Road outside of Winterville.

Deputies say several items inside the church were taken in the burglary.

The 33-year-old White was developed as a person of interest and the man was found by Farmville police. They say when caught, White had several stolen items with him.

White is in jail on a $20,000 secured bond while deputies say more charges are expected in the case.

