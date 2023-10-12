FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS: Man found dead in Greenville neighborhood trash can mourned by family, following murder suspect arrest

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) -How does one truly say goodbye to a loved one with such a vibrant spirit? That’s the hardship Antonio Bond’s family is currently facing.

“He was a good person in this neighborhood,” said Rondell Sutton, Antonio Bond’s childhood friend. “He didn’t cause any harm to anyone. He’ll be remembered.”

“He always kept me laughing,” said Scott Gerald, Antonio Bond’s brother-in-law. “Whether y’all were fussing or just talking to him.”

Greenville police say the 35-year-old’s body was found Sunday morning in a trash can next to a home on Tyson Street. The news completely rattled Sutton.

“I was home when his sister reached me through Facebook,” Sutton said. “She asked where he was and told her he was with me Friday night, but he might be in Greenville.”

Police had been searching for a suspect in Bond’s death, but were able to make an arrest and charge 39-year-old Tyrell Best with murder Wednesday morning.

“I’m glad justice will be served the right way and not in the streets like we wanted it to,” Sutton said.

Bond may have tragically lost his life in Greenville, but Windsor was where he was born, raised, and beloved.

Gerald is wearing one of Bond’s necklaces. He says it symbolizes him being forever in their hearts.

“It’s going to be a process with the circumstances of how it happened, but we’re living, and we’ll get through it,” Gerald said.

A cause of death has yet to be determined. Best is currently being held under a $2 million bond.

