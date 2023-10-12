Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ENC airport holds ribbon cutting for new addition

Ribbon Cutting for new hanger at Washington-Warren airport.
Ribbon Cutting for new hanger at Washington-Warren airport.(Alyssa Hefner)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Employees of Metro Aviation now have a more comfortable environment to work on East Care’s aircraft. They had previously worked in a tight-knit space or out in the weather.

“Oh, it’s really exciting. We’re gonna be able to work a lot faster and not have to worry about working in the elements. It’s gonna be a lot safer and in a comfortable environment to be able to do what we need to do to get these helicopters flying,” said Shaun Holland, the hanger manager.

The new hanger is just one part of the expansion of the Washington airport, but it’s an important one.

“They’re working on aircraft that carry people when they’ve had the worst day of their life from an accident to a hospital, so we wanna make sure that there’s room and they got a clean climate control facility that they can work in,” said Earl Malpass, the airport director

Many city and state leaders were there to celebrate Thursday morning, including the Washington city manager, the mayor, and Republican Representative State Keith Kidwell, who played a role in helping get the funding for the new hanger.

“It gives us a little bit more of a chance to grow and helps Metro Aviation out, as well as the East Care program to bring more people to this area and then to give us a better team environment a little bit more help to rip these things apart,” said Metro Aviation’s Lead Technician, Joel Fisher.

The hanger will be used for heavy maintenance, where Metro Aviation will conduct all of the scheduled maintenance for all of East Care, which includes seven helicopters.

The hanger is in addition to the two hangers that Metro Aviation already has at the Washington-Warren airport. The airport is also looking to expand with a data center that will help grow STEM education.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrell Best was charged this morning with murder.
Greenville police make arrest after body found in trash can
The New Bern High School Football team has been told by the NCHSAA that they will be required...
New Bern High football forfeits five wins from this season due to ineligible players
Man found dead in trash can, lives on through family
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS: Man found dead in Greenville neighborhood trash can mourned by family, following murder suspect arrest
As of the 11 AM update on Sean, it has regained strength as a tropical storm.
Tropical Update: Sean continues to stay out to sea as a low end tropical storm and weaken by the weekend
Ivan Leonardo Medina-Beltran
Cartel-connected gang leader in Craven County sentenced to 35 years in federal prison

Latest News

Alexandria and Jeffery Salter
Morehead City couple charged in child sex case
Michael White
Greenville man charged with breaking into Pitt County church
The case of TB was confirmed on Tuesday.
Tuberculosis case found at D.H. Conley High School
Greenville man charged with breaking into Pitt County church
Greenville man charged with breaking into Pitt County church
Timothy Savage
Havelock man faces charges in Morehead City shooting